Coley RY, Liao Q, Simon N, Shortreed SM. BMC Med. Res. Methodol. 2023; 23(1): e33.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36721082
BACKGROUND: There is increasing interest in clinical prediction models for rare outcomes such as suicide, psychiatric hospitalizations, and opioid overdose. Accurate model validation is needed to guide model selection and decisions about whether and how prediction models should be used. Split-sample estimation and validation of clinical prediction models, in which data are divided into training and testing sets, may reduce predictive accuracy and precision of validation. Using all data for estimation and validation increases sample size for both procedures, but validation must account for overfitting, or optimism. Our study compared split-sample and entire-sample methods for estimating and validating a suicide prediction model.
Language: en
Humans; Risk Factors; Machine learning; Optimism; Mental Health; Random forest; *Suicide; *Research Design; Bootstrap; Clinical prediction; Cross-validation; Risk stratification; Sample Size; Split-sample