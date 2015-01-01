Abstract

Introduction Animal attacks cause a considerable number of injuries and lead to morbidity and mortality among children and adults. Bull gore injuries following bullfighting and other provoked attacks have been frequently described in literature. Our study describes the pattern of injuries and the unique mechanisms and management of blunt and penetrating trauma associated with unprovoked bull attacks.



METHODS In this retrospective study, we collected the data of 36 patients presenting to our emergency department with a history of bullhorn injury. The data comprised age, sex, location of injury, type and description of the injury, surgical procedure performed if any, requirement of postoperative intensive care unit (ICU) admission, and mortality. The data were then compiled and analyzed with MS Excel.



RESULTS Among the 36 patients, blunt injuries constituted 58.3% of cases, whereas penetrating injuries were seen in 41.7%. Men were commonly injured with a mean age of 39.1 years. Thorax (36%) and abdomen (33%) were the common sites of injury followed by perineum (17%), head (5%), spine (6%), and extremity (2%). Fall following the impact of bull led to indirect injuries, such as intracranial hemorrhage, parietal bone fracture, cervical spine injuries, and tibial fracture. More than half of the patients (n=19, 52.8%) required some form of surgery under local or general anesthesia. Among the operated patients, seven required postoperative ICU care and two expired.



CONCLUSION Animal attack injuries represent a less explored niche of surgical conditions. Management in the emergency department includes prompt resuscitation to achieve hemodynamic stability, thorough wound wash to remove the contaminants, and appropriate imaging, if indicated. Wound exploration is recommended for penetrating injuries and on a case-to-case basis for blunt injuries. The complications of these wounds are due to multiple wound paths, muscle tearing, evisceration of internal organs, and high risk of wound infection.

Language: en