Abstract

Salt poisoning is a rare cause of severe hypernatremia in children resulting from the ingestion of toxic amounts of sodium chloride, either from accidental or intentional administration of salted solutions. We present the case of a newborn admitted to a pediatric emergency department for lethargy and reduced oral intake; his laboratory evaluation showed severe hypernatremia ([Na(+)] of 174 mmol/L). The infant developed convulsive status epilepticus during treatment. Neuroimaging showed a tetraventricular hemorrhage, a large right-sided parenchymal hemorrhage with midline shift, and several left hemorrhagic foci. Etiologic evaluation for hypernatremia did not reveal a renal or extrarenal source of water loss nor an intercurrent illness to explain the reduced oral intake. A careful review of how the parents prepared the infant formula revealed an error in dosing the ratio of powder/water, resulting in hyperosmolar infant formula. The infant was diagnosed with salt poisoning as the major cause of hypernatremia. After careful correction of hypernatremia and the use of antiseizure medication, the patient improved and was discharged. The parents were given a careful review of instructions for infant formula preparation. Due to its rarity, a high index of suspicion is mandatory for a correct diagnosis of salt poisoning. Timely and adequate treatment is needed due to the high risk of intracerebral bleeding, seizures, and irreversible neurologic injury. Children, particularly newborns and infants, depend upon adults to ingest water and, thus, have more difficulty in maintaining electrolyte balance. Therefore, it is of utmost importance that parents are educated about childcare, particularly on the importance of careful infant formula preparation.

Language: en