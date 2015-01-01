Abstract

Our aim was to identify latent factors underlying multiple observed risk factors for older adult falls and to examine their effects on falls by age and sex. We performed exploratory factor analysis on 13 risk factors in the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. We used log-linear regression models to measure the association between the identified factors and older adults reporting falls. We identified two underlying factors: physical and mental health limitations. These shared a 50% correlation. Physical health limitations were more strongly associated with falls among men (prevalence ratio = 1.68, 95% CI = 1.65-1.71) than women (prevalence ratio = 1.51, 95% CI = 1.49-1.54). As physical health limitations increased, men aged 65-74 had a greater association with falls compared with other age-sex subgroups. Our findings highlight the composite relationship between age, sex, and physical and mental health limitations in association with older adult falls, and support the evidence for individually tailored, multifactorial interventions.

