Abstract

Suicide is the third-leading cause of death globally, predominantly among youth. We aimed at reviewing the available published literature and some reports about suicide, in an attempt to unveil aspects of this mental health problem in Iraq. Articles about suicide in Arab/Middle Eastern countries were also included to compare those populations of a similar race and religion. The estimated suicide rate in Iraq is 1.7/100000 population (mostly among youth), which is still lower than in western countries. However, underreporting is the reason actual numbers are not known and many who attempt suicide do not report it and so hide their intent to die. The most common method of suicide is self-hanging, followed by firearms, self-burning, and self-poisoning. Suicide and suicidality in Iraq are on the increase even though it is believed to be underreported. Many socio-demographic, psychological and environmental factors predispose to ideation, attempts, and completed suicides despite the religious and social taboos. Young females are more represented in suicide attempts and ideation using potentially lethal methods like self-burning as a consequence of higher rates of depression, community and domestic violence. A key component in suicide prevention is improving the accessibility and quality of mental and social health care services.

