Abstract

BACKGROUND: The prevalence of mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, and suicide has increased in patients with psoriasis, although no study has systematically analyzed the epidemiology worldwide.



OBJECTIVE: To explore the prevalence and incidence of psoriasis with comorbid mental disorders (i.e., depression, anxiety, and suicide).



METHODS: Five databases from establishment through May 2022 were searched. Stata SE 15.1 was used for the data analysis. Subgroup, meta-regression, and sensitivity analyses were used to evaluate the heterogeneity of pooled studies.



RESULTS: We evaluated 56 studies in our research. The prevalence of depression, anxiety, and suicide in adults with psoriasis was 20%, 21%, and 0.77%. Patients with psoriasis in North America had a higher prevalence of depression and suicide, whereas those in South America had a higher prevalence of anxiety. The incidence of depression, anxiety, and suicide was 42.1, 24.7, and 2.6 per 1000 person-years in adults with psoriasis, respectively.



LIMITATIONS: All of the included studies were published in Chinese and English, causing a degree of selection bias.



CONCLUSION: These findings demonstrate the incidence and prevalence of comorbid mental disorders in patients with psoriasis, which may raise awareness among physicians and patients regarding the mental problems associated with psoriasis.

