Citation
Ranzani CM, Silva SC, Hino P, Taminato M, Okuno MFP, Fernandes H. Rev. Lat. Am. Enfermagem 2023; 31: e3825.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36722639
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: to identify the sociodemographic profile and the characteristics of interpersonal violence against older adults during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in a capital city from the Brazilian Southeast region.
Language: es
Keywords
Aged; Child; Humans; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Cross-Sectional Studies; Violence; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Pandemics; Brazil/epidemiology