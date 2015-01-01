SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ranzani CM, Silva SC, Hino P, Taminato M, Okuno MFP, Fernandes H. Rev. Lat. Am. Enfermagem 2023; 31: e3825.

(Copyright © 2023, Escola de Enfermagem de Ribeirao Preto, Universidade de Sao Paulo)

10.1590/1518-8345.6220.3825

36722639

OBJECTIVE: to identify the sociodemographic profile and the characteristics of interpersonal violence against older adults during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in a capital city from the Brazilian Southeast region.

METHOD: a descriptive and exploratory research study with a cross-sectional design based on the notifications of suspected or confirmed cases of violence against older adults between March 2020 and March 2021. A univariate statistical analysis and Fisher's exact test (p<0.05) were performed.

RESULTS: a total of 2,681 notifications were recorded during the period. The main victims were individuals aged between 60 and 64 years old, female, white-skinned and with low schooling levels. The instances of violence were more frequent in the victims' homes. Physical and psychological violence predominated, through physical force/beatings and threats, respectively. Most of the aggressors were male, younger than the victims and generally their children or intimate partners. The aggressions were perpetrated more than once and were driven by generational conflicts. There was low referral to entities for the protection of older adults.

CONCLUSION: the sociodemographic profile found evidences vulnerable victims, subjected to many types of violence, and at a potential risk against their overall health.


Aged; Child; Humans; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Cross-Sectional Studies; Violence; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Pandemics; Brazil/epidemiology

