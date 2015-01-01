Abstract

Bone fractures are a global public health concern, yet no thorough investigation of low-dose aspirin usage to prevent fractures in the elderly has been conducted. Many interventional human and animal studies have tried to detect the correct role of low-dose aspirin on fractures in elderly persons. The literature doesn't consist of a retrospective observational study that includes a large number of older individuals and evaluates the accurate effect of aspirin on the fractures post falling from low heights. This cross-sectional includes 7132 elderly persons and aimed to detect if there was a link between taking low-dose aspirin to prevent fractures in the elderly. Data was extracted from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) database for 2017-2020 and 2013-2014. Demographic and examination data were collected during in-home interviews and study visits to a mobile examination center. Standardized questionnaires were used to collect information such as age, gender, race, educational level, and family income-to-poverty ratio. Body mass index (BMI), weight, standing height, upper leg length, upper arm length, arm circumference, and wrist circumference were all measured during the examination. The study examined 8127 patients, with 7132 elderly patients suitable for data analysis. The odds ratio of fractures due to a fall from standing height or less was 0.963 (95 percent confidence interval 0.08-1.149) in low-dose aspirin users, while having parents with osteoporosis had a related risk of 1.23. (95 percent confidence interval 0.81-1.8). The total number of fractures was 1295; with hip fractures constituting up to 13.82%, wrist fractures of 66.56%, and spine fractures of 19.61%. There was no significant difference in femur and spine bone mineral density (BMD) in the two groups (use low dose aspirin and don't use). Females had a 5.6 times greater fracture risk related to a fall from standing height or less (1 time or more) than males (P-value < 0.001). Furthermore, taking aspirin had no effect on the occurrence of fractures from standing height or less in older people (P-value = 0.468). In addition, the logistic regression after performing the propensity matching score confirmed that there was no impact of taking aspirin on the occurrence of fractures (P-value > 0.05). This cross-sectional study reveals that taking low-dose aspirin to prevent fractures in the elderly is statistically insignificant. However, fractures are more common in older persons, especially in older women; thus, more widespread injury prevention initiatives and access to osteoporosis prevention and diagnosis for older people should improve to minimize the overall burden.

Language: en