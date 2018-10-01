Abstract

Adolescents are known to be particularly vulnerable, compared to children and adults, to initiation of substance use and progression to problematic use. This study aimed to examine the prevalence and type of illicit drug use in a population of adolescents and young adults who were hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital. The purpose of the study was also to find the link between age, sex, type of admission and particular mental disorders and using psychoactive substances at least once in a lifetime. A 12-month retrospective cross-sectional analysis of medical records compiled for adolescent and youth psychiatric patients who had been admitted to the Regional Psychiatric Hospital in Olsztyn, Poland, between October 1, 2018, and September 30, 2019, was conducted. After analyzing the available medical records, 506 cases were included and analyzed. Data for the study were collected in an Excel spreadsheet from discharge reports, including data from psychiatric examinations, especially anamnesis. Subsequently, statistical calculations were performed. Lifetime prevalence of any illicit substance use (34.0%) was common. The most frequently used drug was Cannabis (29.2%), the next New Psychoactive Substance-NPS (14.2%) and Amphetamine (13.0%). The higher number of people declaring to take illicit substances was proportional to the increasing age. Except for the group 10-15 years, the subject group was dominated by males. The highest, statistically significant percentage of patients who declared taking illicit substances in general, was found in people with diagnoses F20-F29 (schizophrenia, schizotypal and delusional disorders) (55%), additionally, we found a statistically significant association between NPS use and these diagnoses. Only in the group of patients diagnosed with eating disorders no one declared taking psychoactive substances. However, the correlation between taking illicit drugs and the subgroups with diagnosed psychiatric diseases should be treated with caution because of the small sample size in some cases. Our findings have shown the significant prevalence of the phenomenon in this population. These data highlight the need to explore this population at high risk carefully.

