Citation
Zhang Q, Li HS, Sun YG, Wang XY, Zheng TT. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2023; 41(1): 54-56.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
DOI
PMID
36725297
Abstract
Lime sulfur is a common bactericide with strong alkalinity, and is highly corrosive to humans and animals. It is rare for lime sulfur poisoning clinically. This article discusses the clinical manifestations of a patient who was poisoned by oral lime sulfur. After the poisoning, the mucosa of the lips and pharynx broke, fever, and pulmonary inflammation quickly appeared. The pulmonary CT showed slight interstitial changes in both lungs. Through high flow oxygen inhalation, fluid infusion, drainage, maintenance of water and electrolyte balance, protection of important organ functions, and other symptomatic support and treatment, as well as control of blood pressure, blood sugar, maintenance of circulatory function and other targeted measures, the patient's condition gradually improved.
Language: zh
Keywords
Poisoning; Lime sulfur; Pesticides