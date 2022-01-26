Abstract

Lime sulfur is a common bactericide with strong alkalinity, and is highly corrosive to humans and animals. It is rare for lime sulfur poisoning clinically. This article discusses the clinical manifestations of a patient who was poisoned by oral lime sulfur. After the poisoning, the mucosa of the lips and pharynx broke, fever, and pulmonary inflammation quickly appeared. The pulmonary CT showed slight interstitial changes in both lungs. Through high flow oxygen inhalation, fluid infusion, drainage, maintenance of water and electrolyte balance, protection of important organ functions, and other symptomatic support and treatment, as well as control of blood pressure, blood sugar, maintenance of circulatory function and other targeted measures, the patient's condition gradually improved.



===



石硫合剂是一种较为常见的杀菌剂，呈强碱性，对人畜有强腐蚀性，石硫合剂中毒临床上较为罕见。本文对1例口服石硫合剂中毒患者的临床表现进行分析，中毒后快速出现口唇及咽部黏膜破溃、发热、肺部炎症，肺部CT见两肺轻度间质性改变；经高流量吸氧，补液促排，维持水电解质平衡、保护重要脏器功能等对症支持治疗，以及控制血压、血糖、维持循环功能等针对性措施，患者病情逐渐好转。

Language: zh