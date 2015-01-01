|
Citation
|
Leonard M. Human Rights Brief 2023; 26(1): 26-29.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American University, Washington College of Law)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Nicole Jacobson, an American Peace Corps Volunteer (PCV ) in a Zambian village, was "far from home and feeling alone" when the father of the host family that the Peace Corps ("the agency") placed her with sexually assaulted her.1 Jacobson reported the assault to Peace Corps staff, who told her it was a cultural misunderstanding and kept Jacobson at the site for more than a year before allowing her to leave in 2018.2 Unfortunately, Jacobson's story is not unique. In fact, she is one of many Returned Peace Corps Volunteers (RPCVs) who have come forward in recent years to share stories of the agency knowingly placing volunteers in dangerous sites, disregarding safety concerns, and downplaying the seriousness of assaults.
