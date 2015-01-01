SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rahe M, Wolff F, Jansen P. Int. J. Appl. Posit. Psychol. 2022; 7(3): 419-438.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s41042-022-00075-1

unavailable

The Coronavirus Pandemic has affected the lives of almost everyone. The study's primary goal is to analyze how mindfulness and heartfulness (gratitude and self-compassion) predict well-being and flourishing during the pandemic. Participants were 216 students completing questionnaires about well-being, flourishing, mindfulness, self-compassion, gratitude, physical activity, Coronavirus stress and strain, and demographic information. Participants' physical activity, strain, stress, and gender were also investigated as possible predictors. Mindfulness predicted well-being and flourishing. These relations were mediated by gratitude and self-compassion. Physical activity also predicted well-being and flourishing, but the Coronavirus stress and strain were unrelated to students' well-being or flourishing. In an exploratory analysis, three aspects of mindfulness (non-judging, observing, and acting with awareness) predicted well-being, and four (non-judging, describing, observing, and acting with awareness) predicted flourishing. Aspects of heartfulness mediated the relations between these aspects of mindfulness and well-being and flourishing.


Coronavirus Pandemic; Gratitude; Mindfulness; Physical Activity; Self-Compassion; Well-Being

