Citation
Waters L, Dussert D, Loton D. Int. J. Appl. Posit. Psychol. 2022; 7(1): 91-117.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
Abstract
To help build early childhood mental health, an understanding of how young children comprehend and communicate about wellbeing (i.e., wellbeing literacy) is required; yet early childhood remains an understudied age group in positive psychology research. Grounded in the two fields of early childhood and positive psychology, this inductive qualitative study examined wellbeing literacy in five- and six-year-old children. Narrative analysis of children's drawings and explanations of wellbeing were analyzed using a sample of children in their first year of school across two schools in Australia (n = 124 drawings, 53% girls and 47% boys).
Language: en
Keywords
Early childhood; Narrative analysis; Positive education; Student voice