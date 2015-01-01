|
Fagan P, Quinn-Gates H, Rebsso M, Cromie S. Int. J. Appl. Posit. Psychol. 2021; 6(1): 81-112.
Tearfund self-help groups are a variety of self-help group (SHG) aimed at poverty alleviation in Sub-Saharan Africa. Despite a number of positive evaluations of SHGs, there have been no direct studies of impact on psychosocial well-being. This paper reports the first phase of a mixed methods examination of the impact of Tearfund SHG membership on the psychosocial well-being of womens' SHGs in Ethiopia. Five young SHGs (<2 years) acted as a comparison for five older SHGs (> 5 years) across self-evaluations and standardised scales while covarying for chronological age. These results were enriched by focus groups, semi-structured observations and structured interviews.
Ethiopia; Mixed methods; Poverty alleviation; Psychosocial well-being; Self-help groups; Women’s empowerment