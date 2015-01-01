Abstract

In recent years, security in urban areas has gradually assumed a central position, focusing increasing attention on citizens, institutions and political forces. Security problems have a different nature--to name a few, we can think of the problems deriving from citizens' mobility, then move on to microcrime, and end up with the ever-present risk of terrorism. Equipping a smart city with an infrastructure of sensors capable of alerting security managers about a possible risk becomes crucial for the safety of citizens. The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to manage citizens' needs is now widespread, to highlight the possible risks to public safety. These risks were then increased using these devices to carry out terrorist attacks in various places around the world. Detecting the presence of drones is not a simple procedure given the small size and the presence of only rotating parts. This study presents the results of studies carried out on the detection of the presence of UAVs in outdoor/indoor urban sound environments. For the detection of UAVs, sensors capable of measuring the sound emitted by UAVs and algorithms based on deep neural networks capable of identifying their spectral signature that were used. The results obtained suggest the adoption of this methodology for improving the safety of smart cities.

Language: en