Abstract

In this paper, a measure is proposed that, based on the trajectories of moving objects, computes the speed limit rate in each of the cells in which a region is segmented (the space where the objects move). The time is also segmented into intervals. In this way, the behavior of moving objects can be analyzed with regard to their speed in a cell for a given time interval. An implementation of the corresponding algorithm for this measure and several experiments were conducted with the trajectories of taxis in Porto (Portugal). The results showed that the speed limit rate measure can be helpful for detecting patterns of movement, e.g., in a day (morning hours vs. night hours) or on different days of the week (weekdays vs. weekends). This measure might also serve as a rough estimate for congestion in a (sub)region. This may be useful for traffic analysis, including traffic prediction.

Language: en