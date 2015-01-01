Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Workers in the healthcare industry are at increased risk for workplace violence. The goal of this analysis is to determine the rate of injuries healthcare workers incurred as a result of intentional violence by patients in the workplace.



METHODS: Injuries linked to workplace violence that were treated in US emergency departments from 2015 to 2017 were identified using data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System-Occupational Supplement (NEISS-Work). All estimates and 95% confidence intervals were calculated using SAS® 9.4 Proc Survey to incorporate the stratified sample design of NEISS-Work.



RESULTS: Approximately 1.14 million injuries to workers in the healthcare industry were treated in US hospital emergency departments between 2015 and 2017. Intentional injuries by another person accounted for 15% of these healthcare-related injuries. The results also showed that male healthcare workers' rate of injuries was 2.3 times higher than their female counterparts despite composing a smaller proportion of the workforce. Injury rates were highest among the less-than-25 age group, and decreased as healthcare workers' age increased.



CONCLUSIONS: Workplace violence is a serious problem in today's healthcare settings that affects both employees and patient care. Although violence in the healthcare industry has been researched for decades, there has been an increase in violent incidents in this industrial sector. The disparity in injury rates by sex and age are areas of concern. Further research in these areas is necessary to understand the root causes of these incidents and inform violence prevention strategies.

