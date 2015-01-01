Abstract

The purpose of this narrative review was to assess work-related mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) treatment approaches and outcomes. Literature indicates that incidence of work-related mTBI is high. Ability to return to work after injury is variable, with differences identified across industry sector, mechanisms of injury, sex, and timely treatment and referral. Additional challenges exist in the context of secondary gains (e.g. financial) and the potential for symptom exaggeration. Emerging evidence from studies outside the United States (US) demonstrate the benefits of proactive assessment and treatment at the time of injury. These benefits can be further augmented by early referral to multidisciplinary treatment teams led by Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) physicians. Opportunities for ongoing research and development of strategies to improve treatment, management, and more timely return to work for patients with occupational mTBI are discussed. It is concluded that challenges persist in treatment and management of patients with work-related mTBI as they present unique challenges not seen in those with non-work related mTBIs. The unique position of PM&R and the skills of physiatrists render them poised to lead multidisciplinary treatment teams for these patients and contribute to the development of a new guideline for return to work, with an emphasis on functional recovery.

Language: en