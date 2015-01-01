Abstract

BACKGROUND: A growing body of literature has shown a higher risk of suicide in cancer patients compared with the general population. Early detection of factors related to suicide resilience in cancer patients could prevent loss of life.



OBJECTIVE: The study aimed to investigate the serial-multiple mediation of self-care self-efficacy and meaning in life in the relationship between social support and suicide resilience among Chinese cancer patients.



METHODS: A cross-sectional investigation of 287 cancer patients using a battery of self-reported questionnaires was performed. For preliminary analyses, descriptive, univariate, and Pearson correlation analyses were performed. Mediation analyses were tested using a serial-multiple mediation model (PROCESS model 6).



RESULTS: Mediation analysis indicated the indirect effects of social support on suicide resilience mediated solely by either self-care self-efficacy (point estimate = 0.20; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.12-0.30), or by meaning in life (point estimate = 0.06; 95% CI, 0.01-0.12), or by the multiple mediation of self-care self-efficacy to meaning in life (point estimate = 0.03; 95% CI, 0.01-0.06).



CONCLUSIONS: The findings demonstrated the crucial direct or indirect effects of social support, self-care self-efficacy, and meaning in life on facilitating cancer patients' suicide resilience. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Oncology nurses, as 24-hour care providers for cancer patients, may interact with and be important sources for the psychosocial care of cancer patients at risk of suicide. Prevention and intervention efforts must be directed at assisting cancer patients, improving self-care self-efficacy, and finding meaning in life after a cancer diagnosis.

