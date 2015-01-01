|
Citation
|
Di Ciano P, Brands B, Fares A, Wright M, Stoduto G, Byrne P, McGrath M, Hasan OSM, Le Foll B, Wickens CM. Cannabis Cannabinoid Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36730769
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the psychoactive component in cannabis and a relationship of THC to driving impairment is expected. Despite this, there are discrepant findings with respect to the relationship of blood THC to driving. This study investigated the relationship of blood, urine, and saliva THC/THC-COOH levels to "weaving," as measured by a driving simulator.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
saliva; driving; blood; THC; SDLP; weaving