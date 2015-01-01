SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Di Ciano P, Brands B, Fares A, Wright M, Stoduto G, Byrne P, McGrath M, Hasan OSM, Le Foll B, Wickens CM. Cannabis Cannabinoid Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

10.1089/can.2022.0187

36730769

BACKGROUND: Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the psychoactive component in cannabis and a relationship of THC to driving impairment is expected. Despite this, there are discrepant findings with respect to the relationship of blood THC to driving. This study investigated the relationship of blood, urine, and saliva THC/THC-COOH levels to "weaving," as measured by a driving simulator.

METHODS: Participants smoked cannabis alone or with alcohol. THC/THC-COOH levels in blood, urine, and saliva were correlated with standard deviation of lateral position (SDLP), measuring "weaving." In addition, SDLP after cannabis and/or alcohol were compared with SDLP after placebo when THC/THC-COOH levels were above or below specified thresholds in blood (5 ng/mL), urine (50 ng/mL), or saliva (25 ng/mL).

RESULTS: A clear linear relationship between blood THC concentration and SDLP was not observed based on calculation of Spearman coefficients. When compared with placebo, SDLP was significantly increased after cannabis and cannabis combined with alcohol when THC in the blood was above the legal limit. SDLP was increased in drug conditions when saliva cutoffs were above the legal limit.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study suggest that specified thresholds for THC in blood and saliva may be able to detect driving impairment, but future studies are needed.

ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT03106363.

Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving


Language: en

saliva; driving; blood; THC; SDLP; weaving

