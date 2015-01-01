Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the association of sport specialization combined with sport-related concussion (SRC) history on depression and health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in a population of high school athletes.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: High schools. PARTICIPANTS: Two thousand four hundred fifty-three athletes through the State of Wisconsin. INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Sport specialization and SRC history. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Athletes completed questionnaires reporting their SRC history, sports participation (single-sport or multisport), Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), and Pediatric Quality of Life 4.0 (PedsQL). We used multivariate binary logistic regression to assess the odds ratio (OR) for depressive symptoms based on SRC and sport participation history. Separate multilinear regression evaluated the association between the PedsQL, SRC, and sport participation history. The interaction of sport specialization and SRC history was explored in both regression models.



RESULTS: High school athletes who participated in single-sport activities had a greater odds of reporting higher severity of depressive symptoms on PHQ-9 scores (OR, 1.50; 95% CI, 1.11-2.02) and reduced PedsQL (P < 0.001) compared with their multisport counterparts. There were no associations between SRC history and either PHQ-9 or PedsQL scores. Statistically significant interactions between sport specialization and SRC were not found among all models.



CONCLUSION: Single-sport high school athletes reported a reduction in HRQoL measures along with higher depressive symptoms when compared with the multisport athletes. The SRC history did not have a lingering effect on depression or HRQoL in this study. These findings raise some interesting concerns regarding the quality of mental health in adolescent athletes solely focused on single-sport endeavors.

Language: en