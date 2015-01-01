Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between self-reported and parent-reported attention problems and hyperactivity and rates of injury and concussion in Canadian youth ice hockey players.



DESIGN: Secondary analyses of 2 prospective cohort studies. SETTING: Canadian youth ice hockey teams. PARTICIPANTS: Ice hockey players (ages 11-17 years) were recruited by team, over 4 seasons (2011-2016). A combined 1709 players contributing 1996 player-seasons were analyzed (257 players participated in more than one season). ASSESSMENT OF RISK FACTORS: Data were collected from preseason baseline questionnaires, including child and parent proxy forms of the Behavior Assessment System for Children, second edition. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Injury and concussion rates and incidence rate ratios (IRR) comparing players with and without self-identified or parent-identified attention problems and hyperactivity, adjusted for covariates (ie, body checking policy, previous injury/concussion, and age) and a random effect for team, were estimated using multiple multilevel negative binomial regression.



RESULTS: When analyzed continuously, rates of concussion increased with higher self-reported and parent-reported measures of attention problems [IRRSELF = 1.025; 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.011-1.040; IRRPARENT = 1.032; 95% CI: 1.008-1.057]. Self-reported hyperactivity was significantly associated with concussion (IRR = 1.021; 95% CI: 1.007-1.035), but parent-reported hyperactivity was not (IRR = 1.005; 95% CI: 0.983-1.028). A T score ≥ 60 cutoff combining attention problems and hyperactivity scores (an estimate of probable attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder) was not significantly associated with rates of injury or concussion.



CONCLUSIONS: Attention problems and hyperactivity may place youth ice hockey players at increased risk of concussion and injury. Preseason assessments could identify players for targeted concussion education and risk reduction strategies.

