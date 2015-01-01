Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to adapt Modified Falls Efficacy Scale (MFES) into Arabic and determine the reliability and validity of the instrument.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study was conducted in two phases: (i) translation and adaptation by the systematic approach of the 'forward-back' translation method and (ii) psychometric testing of the Arabic version of the Modified Falls Efficacy Scale among 207 community-dwelling older adults (≥ 60 years).



RESULTS: The Arabic version of the Modified Falls Efficacy Scale demonstrated excellent internal consistency (Cronbach's alpha = 0.98) and test-retest reliability scores (ICC = 0.96, 95% CI; 0.95-0.97). And also showed strong correlations with both the Falls Efficacy International (r = -0.82) and the activities-specific Balance Confidence Scale (r = 0.87). Sampling adequacy for factor analysis was proven by a Kaiser-Meyer-Olkin value of 0.962. Goodness-of-fit (GFI) statistics for the model were in the acceptable range (Chi-Square/Degree of Freedom (CMIN/DF) = 2.59, Goodness-of-fit index (GFI) = 0.9, Comparative Fit Index (CFI) = 0.97, Root Mean Square Error of Approximation (RMSEA) = 0.79).



CONCLUSION: The Arabic version of the Modified Falls Efficacy Scale has demonstrated excellent psychometric qualities to measure the level of fear of falling.



IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATION: Modified falls efficacy scale (MFES) is a commonly used scale for assessment of fear of fall in elderlyThe translated and adapted Arabic version of (A-MFES) will enhance the assessment of fear of fall in Arabic older adults, though it is a patient response scaleThis scale can assess the fear of falling in indoor and outdoor activities which makes this scale comprehensive in nature.

Language: en