Wang T, Zhang Y, Nan J, Li J, Lei J, Guo S. Eur. J. Radiol. 2023; 160: e110711.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36731402
PURPOSE: Although cortical volume abnormalities are frequently detected in patients with carbon monoxide poisoning (COP), particularly delayed neurological sequelae (DNS), the associated changes in cortical thickness and shape patterns remain unknown. MATERIALS & METHODS: Using surface-based morphometry, we investigated the differences in cortical thickness and shape indices between a COP group (n = 44) vs healthy controls (HCs, n = 36), and between the DNS (n = 21) vs non-DNS (n = 23) subgroups. Additionally, the influence of cortical damage on neurological disorders was explored.
Cognitive impairment; Carbon monoxide poisoning; Cortical thinning; Extrapyramidal motor disorder; Shape changes