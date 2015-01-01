Abstract

We aimed to investigate 12-week-Zumba training effects on physical and psychological parameters, and quality of life (QoL) in postmenopausal women. Forty-two postmenopausal women were randomly allocated to a control group or a Zumba group (ZG). Postural balance, lower limb strength, mood level, and QoL were assessed before and after the 12-week-Zumba training. The ZG showed significantly better balance performances under all conditions such as on firm and foam surfaces with opened and closed eyes as well as improvements in limb strength, mood and QoL compared to their baselines. Thereby, 12-week-Zumba training was effective in improving postural balance, limb strength, mood and, QoL in postmenopausal women.

Language: en