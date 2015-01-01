SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lahiani M, Ben Waer F, Chaari F, Rebai H, Sahli S. Exp. Aging Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/0361073X.2023.2172304

PMID

36726273

Abstract

We aimed to investigate 12-week-Zumba training effects on physical and psychological parameters, and quality of life (QoL) in postmenopausal women. Forty-two postmenopausal women were randomly allocated to a control group or a Zumba group (ZG). Postural balance, lower limb strength, mood level, and QoL were assessed before and after the 12-week-Zumba training. The ZG showed significantly better balance performances under all conditions such as on firm and foam surfaces with opened and closed eyes as well as improvements in limb strength, mood and QoL compared to their baselines. Thereby, 12-week-Zumba training was effective in improving postural balance, limb strength, mood and, QoL in postmenopausal women.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print