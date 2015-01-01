Abstract

The clinical symptoms and signs of methamphetamine-associated psychosis (MAP) and schizophrenia are highly similar, but the situation is completely different when MAP and schizophrenia patients need to be assessed for criminal responsibility after they comitted a harmful behavior. Therefore, the distinction between the two psychoses is very important in forensic psychiatry. At present, the identification of these two psychoses is mainly dependent on the corresponding criteria such as the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) and the Chinese Classification of Mental Disorders Version 3 (CCMD-3). It's challenging to diagnose and distinguish between the two in practical cases due to their similar clinical symptoms and the lack of effective objective indexes. Different from the limitations of single omics, integrative omics intergrates data from multiple dimensions and has been extensively studied in the field of schizophrenia and has achieved some preliminary results. In view of the correlation between MAP and schizophrenia and the potential application value of integrative omics, this paper proposes an integrative omics strategy for MAP pathogenesis and forensic identification, aiming to improve the further understanding of the relationship between the two psychoses and the corresponding pathogenesis. It also provides references for the future exploration of integrative omics in forensic precise identification and effective monitoring and early warning methods.

