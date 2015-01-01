|
Youk S, Park HS. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e1082152.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
36726498
INTRODUCTION: As South Korean companies frequently use apologies for various crisis situations and pair them with other types of crisis response strategies (i.e., scapegoating), theory-driven recommendations for crisis response messages may fall short in practice. This study empirically examines the effectiveness of two crisis response messages (i.e., apology + compensation vs. apology + scapegoating) by integrating the theory of communicative responsibility and situational crisis communication theory.
South Korea; apology; communicative responsibility; crisis communication; process analysis; scapegoating