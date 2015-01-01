|
Citation
|
Cleary A, Griffith DM, Oliffe JL, Rice S. Front. Sociol. 2022; 7: e1123319.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36726599
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Suicide has been identified by the World Health Organisation (2014) as a global health problem disproportionately impacting males. Various psychosocial and neurobiological explanations have been advanced to account for the high rates of suicide in men including unwillingness to engage in mental health help-seeking, lack of gender-sensitive mental health services, impulsivity, alcohol and drug use, and access to and use of lethal means. A cultural/gender perspective has proved insightful in describing how gendered pressures and cultural beliefs about the idealized characteristics and practices of men can heighten the risks for suicide. Cultural/gender explanations are supported by the fact that rates of male suicide vary considerably across the world and fluctuate within societies between sub-groups of men based on socioeconomic status, race/ethnicity, age, sexuality, urban/rural location and or the intersection of these factors. The focus of this Research Topic is on men's mental health, how men respond to mental health challenges and make decisions relating to suicidality. The collection of papers includes contributions from a variety of disciplines and are based on diverse research populations in Europe, the United States and Australia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; suicide; suicide prevention; suicidal behavior; help-seeking behavior; masculinities; practices of restrictive emotionality