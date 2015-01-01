Abstract

Natural disasters affect the health and well-being of mothers with young children. During natural disasters, this population is at risk of discontinuation of their breastfeeding practices. Pakistan is a middle-income country that is susceptible to natural disasters. This study intended to examine sociocultural factors that shape the breastfeeding experiences and practices of internally displaced mothers in Pakistan. This critical ethnographic study was undertaken in disaster-affected villages of Chitral, Pakistan. Data were collected utilizing multiple methods, including in-depth interviews with 18 internally displaced mothers and field observations. Multiple sociocultural factors were identified as either barriers or facilitators to these mothers' capacities to breastfeed their children. Informal support, formal support, breastfeeding culture, and spiritual practices facilitated displaced mothers to sustain their breastfeeding practices. On the other hand, lack of privacy, cultural beliefs, practices and expectations, covert oppression, and lack of healthcare support served as barriers to the breastfeeding practices of displaced mothers.

Language: en