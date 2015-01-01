Abstract

This study aimed to validate the telephone-based application of the Falls Efficacy Scale-International (FES-I) for the assessment of the fear of falling in older people, and to investigate, among personal and environmental factors, which ones can explain this fear in this population. Participants answered the FES-I on two randomized occasions, face-to-face and by telephone. Intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC3,1) was used to investigate the levels of agreement between the two occasions. The possible factors associated were sex, age, previous history of falls, family arrangement, practice of physical activity, presence of orthopedic pathologies, use of walking aids, presence of visual impairment, and presence of stairs in the home environment. Linear regression analysis was applied to investigate which of these factors could explain the fear of falling in older people. One hundred twenty-two individuals were included. There was no significant difference in the mean difference obtained between the two applications of the FES-I (1 point; 95% confidence interval, -4 to 6), with a high level of agreement (ICC = 0.88). Sex and presence of orthopedic pathologies explained 14% of the model. The FES-I showed to be a reliable scale to be applied for telephone assessments of fear of falling in older people. In addition, women with orthopedic pathologies are the profile of older people with most afraid of falling.

