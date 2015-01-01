|
Citation
|
McGill N, Verdon S, Curtin M, Crockett J, Parnell T, Hodgins G. Int. J. Speech Lang. Pathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Speech Pathology Association of Australia, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36728510
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Natural disasters can significantly impact children's health, development, and wellbeing, as well as their access to education and support services (including speech-language pathology). Children's needs are often overlooked in the urgent aftermath of natural disasters. This is especially true for children with communication difficulties. This commentary explores the impacts of bushfire on Australian children, to propose a sustainable, community-based approach to supporting children's health, wellbeing, and communication.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
wildfire; climate action (SDG 13); climate-related disasters; communication disability; fire; forest fire; good health and well-being (SDG 3); industry, innovation and infrastructure (SDG 9); life on land (SDG 15).; no poverty (SDG 1); quality education (SDG 4); reduced inequalities (SDG 10); sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11); Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); wellbeing; bushfire