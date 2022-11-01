|
Citation
Steinhoff A, Shanahan L, Bechtiger L, Zimmermann J, Ribeaud D, Eisner MP, Baumgartner MR, Quednow BB. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
36731790
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Large-scale epidemiological research often uses self-reports to determine the prevalence of illicit substance use. Self-reports may suffer from incorrect reporting but can be verified with objective measures. This study examined 1) the prevalence of illicit and non-medical substance use using self-reports and hair toxicology, 2) the convergence of self-reported and objectively quantified substance use, and 3) the correlates of under- and overreporting.
Language: en
Keywords
substance use; young adults; prevalence; hair toxicology; non-medical use of prescription drugs