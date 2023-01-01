Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Prior research has demonstrated that discrimination is associated with suicidal ideation among bi + individuals, but little is known about resilience factors (both general and bi + specific) that may buffer these associations. This prospective study examined the main and interactive effects of antibisexual discrimination and resilience factors, including general resilience and positive bi + identity factors (community, authenticity, and intimacy), in predicting suicidal ideation at 1- and 2-month follow-up.



METHOD: Participants were bi + young adults (N = 396; ages 18-29; 42.7% cisgender men, 42.2% cisgender women, 15.2% transgender/gender diverse individuals; 37.9% racial and ethnic minority individuals) who completed measures of antibisexual discrimination (Brief Antibisexual Experiences Scale), positive bi + identity (Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual Positive Identity Measure), general resilience (Brief Resilience Scale), and suicidal ideation (Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation) at baseline, and suicidal ideation again at 1- and 2-month follow-up.



RESULTS: Greater antibisexual discrimination was significantly associated with increases in suicidal ideation at 1-month follow-up at low levels of community, authenticity, and intimacy, and increases in suicidal ideation at 2-month follow-up at low levels of authenticity. In addition, at high levels of authenticity, greater antibisexual discrimination was significantly associated with decreases in suicidal ideation at 1-month follow-up. In contrast, general resilience did not moderate the associations between antibisexual discrimination and suicidal ideation at 1- or 2-month follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that promoting positive aspects of bi + identity (community, authenticity, and intimacy), but not general resilience, may help attenuate the effects of antibisexual discrimination on suicidal ideation over time. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

