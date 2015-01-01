Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim was to describe the characteristics and outcomes of patients treated for electric bicycle-related open-globe injuries (OGIs).



METHODS: A retrospective chart review of all patients who presented with electric bicycle-related OGIs was performed at the Hebei Eye Hospital in North China between January 2012 and December 2018. Demographic data, injury type, presenting clinical examination findings, best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), secondary ocular complications, necessary surgical procedures and long-term outcome data were recorded.



RESULTS: Twenty-six patients with electric bicycle-related OGIs met the inclusion criteria and were enrolled in the study. Eighteen of the 26 patients (69.2%) were males. the average age of these patients was 44.0 years old. The injuries peaked in winter in the hour between 15:00 and 20:00. Among the patients, 23 (88.5%) were farm workers, 2 (7.7%) were industrial workers, 1 (3.8%) was student. The types of OGIs were 23 ruptures (88.5%), 3 penetrating injuries (11.5%). Data on zone of injuries included 1 zone I injuries (3.8%), 12 zone II injuries (46.2%), 13 zone III injuries (50.0%). Nine eyes (34.6%) had traumatic cataract, 24 eyes (92.3%) had vitreous hemorrhage, 20 eyes (79.9%) had retinal detachment, 19 eyes (73.1%) had choroidal detachment. Ten eyes (38.4%) had hand motion or worse vision at final follow-up. four eyes (15.4%) which had injuries involving all 3 zones resulted in enucleation or evisceration. With respect to BCVA, the initial BCVA was 2.7±0.3 and the final BCVA was 2.0±0.7, indicating that the patients' BCVA was significantly improved by surgery (t=4.3, P<0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Electric bicycle-related OGIs may have severe consequences. Modern surgical techniques can increase the rate of globe salvage although final vision remains poor. Therefore, increased awareness, proposed policies and suggestions should focus on regulating the use of electric bicycles and reinforcing laws and regulations to improve safety and prevent injuries.

Language: en