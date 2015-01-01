|
OBJECTIVE: Children who experience traumatic brain injury (TBI) of any severity may need accommodations when they return to school-the setting that manages academic achievement and learning. However, variations exist in current return to school (RTS) programs that address a child's transition to school following TBI. This article describes some of these return to school (RTS) programs and how they vary by setting.
