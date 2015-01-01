Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Children who experience traumatic brain injury (TBI) of any severity may need accommodations when they return to school-the setting that manages academic achievement and learning. However, variations exist in current return to school (RTS) programs that address a child's transition to school following TBI. This article describes some of these return to school (RTS) programs and how they vary by setting.



DESIGN: This article provides insights from a modified evaluability assessment that examined RTS programs and their readiness for rigorous evaluation. A secondary analysis was conducted to better describe the types and location of programs examined.



RESULTS: Differences exist in program structure, access, and how care for children is monitored over time. RTS programs that serve children following TBI are located in healthcare settings, schools, and state agencies and vary in models of care due to their location and organizational structure.



CONCLUSIONS: Children who experience TBI benefit from a healthcare assessment and follow-up upon RTS that includes parental involvement. Models of care for this process vary based on program location and organizational structure. Further research and program evaluation are needed to better understand effectiveness and how to optimally monitor and care for children returning to school after a concussion or TBI.

