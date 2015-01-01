|
Citation
|
Holliday R, Smith AA, Kinney AR, Forster JE, Bahraini N, Monteith LL, Brenner LA. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36727701
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Risk for traumatic brain injury (TBI) within both the Veteran population and among individuals with a history of criminal justice involvement is notably high. Despite this, research examining TBI among Veterans with a history of criminal justice involvement (ie, justice-involved Veterans) remains limited. The sequelae of TBI can impact justice-involved Veterans' engagement in Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) justice-related services (ie, Veterans Justice Outreach and Health Care for Re-entry Veterans), thus potentially increasing risk for recidivism and impacting psychosocial functioning. As such, further understanding of TBI risk among justice-involved Veterans has the potential to inform the need for tailored screening and interventional efforts within VA justice-related service settings. We sought to better understand relative risk for TBI diagnosis among male and female Veteran recipients and nonrecipients of VA justice-related services. SETTING: Electronic medical record data for Veterans accessing VA services from 2005 to 2018. PARTICIPANTS: 1517 447 (12.48% justice-involved) male and 126 237 (8.89% justice-involved) female Veterans.
Language: en