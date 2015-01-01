|
Citation
Silva MA, Gonzalez AV, Tang X, Carnahan ND, Klyce DW, Liou-Johnson V, Martin AM, Moberg JM, Dreer LE. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
36727802
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common sleep disorder in people with traumatic brain injury (TBI). Although sleep disturbances have been associated with an increased risk of suicide compared with the general population, the relationship between OSA and suicide risk after TBI is not well documented. In this study, we hypothesized that OSA diagnosis would predict suicide risk in veterans with TBI. SETTING: Five Veterans Affairs (VA) Polytrauma Rehabilitation Centers. PARTICIPANTS: Participants were drawn from the VA TBI Model Systems study, with follow-up interviews at year 1 (n = 392), year 2 (n = 444), year 5 (n = 498), or year 10 (n = 252) post-TBI (7.8%-14.5% follow-up attrition).
