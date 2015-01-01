|
Citation
West SJ, Klyce DW, Perrin PB, Juengst SB, Dams-O'connor K, Vargas TA, Grover R, Finn JA, Eagye CB, Agtarap SD, Chung JS, Campbell TA. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
36730958
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The construct of participation after traumatic brain injury (TBI) can be difficult to operationalize. Psychometric network analysis offers an empirical approach to visualizing and quantifying the associations between activities that comprise participation, elucidating the relations among the construct's components without assuming the presence of a latent common cause and generating a model to inform future measurement methods. The current research applied psychometric network analysis to the Participation Assessment with Recombined Tools-Objective (PART-O) within a sample of service members and veterans (SM/Vs) with a history of TBI at 1 and 2 years (T1 and T2) postinjury. PARTICIPANTS: Participants (N = 663) were SM/Vs with a history of TBI who completed comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation services at a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center (PRC). SETTING: Five VA PRCs.
Language: en