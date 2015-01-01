|
Citation
|
Baxi S, Cabreros I, Meredith LS, Holliday SB, Martinez J, Piquado T. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36730959
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To determine the US military healthcare professionals' knowledge and training preferences to improve diagnosis and management of concussion sustained in nondeployed settings. PARTICIPANTS: US military healthcare professionals (physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners) completed online surveys to investigate practices, knowledge, and attitudes about concussion diagnosis and treatment, as well as preferences on future training. There were 744 responses from active duty US military healthcare providers, all of whom had cared for at least one patient with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) in the previous 24 months.
Language: en