Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the US military healthcare professionals' knowledge and training preferences to improve diagnosis and management of concussion sustained in nondeployed settings. PARTICIPANTS: US military healthcare professionals (physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners) completed online surveys to investigate practices, knowledge, and attitudes about concussion diagnosis and treatment, as well as preferences on future training. There were 744 responses from active duty US military healthcare providers, all of whom had cared for at least one patient with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) in the previous 24 months.



RESULTS: The majority of physicians reported they were confident in their ability to evaluate a patient for a new mTBI (82.1%) and order appropriate imaging for mTBI (78.3%). Accuracy of identifying "red flag" symptoms ranged between 28.2% and 92.6%. A Likert scale from 1 ("not at all confident") to 4 ("very confident") was used to assess providers' confidence in their ability to perform services for patients with mTBI. With respect to barriers to optimal patient care, nurse practitioners consistently reported highest levels of barriers (90.8%).



CONCLUSIONS: Although US military providers regularly care for patients with concussion, many report experiencing barriers to providing care, low confidence in basic skills, and inadequate training to diagnose and manage these patients. Customized provider education based on branch of service and occupation, and broader dissemination and utilization of decision support tools or practice guidelines, and patient information tool kits could help improve concussion care.

