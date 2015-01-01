Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The goal of this study is to describe national trends in inpatient rehabilitation facility (IRF) discharges for the most severely disabled cohort of patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHODS: Data from the Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation for patients discharged from an IRF between January 1, 2002, and December 31, 2017, with a diagnosis of TBI and an admission Functional Independence Measure of 18, the lowest possible score, were obtained and analyzed.



RESULTS: Of the 252 112 patients with TBI discharged during the study period, 10 098 met the study criteria. From 2002 to 2017, the number of patients with an IRF admission Functional Independence Measure of 18 following TBI discharged from IRFs annually decreased from 649 to 488, modeled by a negative regression (coefficient = -2.97; P =.001), and the mean age (SD) increased from 43.0 (21.0) to 53.7 (21.3) years (coefficient = 0.70; P <.001). During the study period, the number of patients with the most severe disability on admission to IRF who were discharged annually as a proportion of total patients with TBI decreased from 5.5% to 2.5% (odds ratio = 0.95; P <.001) and their mean length of stay decreased from 41.5 (36.2) to 29.3 (24.9) days (coefficient = -0.83; P <.001].



CONCLUSION: The number and proportion of patients with the most severe disability on IRF admission following TBI who are discharged from IRFs is decreasing over time. This may represent a combination of primary prevention, early mortality due to withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment, alternative discharge dispositions, or changes in admitting and reimbursement practices. Furthermore, there has been a decrease in the duration of IRF level care for these individuals, which could ultimately lead to poorer functional outcomes, particularly given the importance of specialized rehabilitative care in this population.

Language: en