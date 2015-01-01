Abstract

Cyberbullying Prevalence of cyberbullying has increased every year on students as the most internet users. The negative impact of cyberbullying are anxiety, depression, and risk of suicide. Nurses have role to reduce the negative impact of cyberbullying on students. The aim of the study to describe the method of nursing interventions to prevent and reduce the negative impact of cyberbullying on students. This study used Scoping Review method. Articles from CINAHL, PubMed, and ProQuest databases. The keywords used in English are cyberbullying OR cyber-victimizations, nursing intervention, and students. The inclusion criteria were full text, randomized control trial or quasi-experimental design, sample was students, and articles publication period last 10 years (2013-2022). Based on the initial research, 11 articles were found that were relevant with the research objectives from 678 studies. The range of samples is 35-2771 respondents from elementary school to college students. Most of the samples in this study are from developed countries, there are USA, Spain, and Italy. There are three methods of nursing interventions, namely online programs, school-based programs and Social Competence Programs. Nursing interventions are focused on increasing resilience to build students' awareness of cyberbullying, and increasing resilience and adaptive coping in reducing the negative effects of cyberbullying. Then, the school-based program method is the most effective method in preventing and reducing the negative effects of cyberbullying because it comprehensively involves teachers, students, nurses, and parents to collaborate in carrying out nursing interventions.

