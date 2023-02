Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine risk factors related to death by suicide among Installation, Maintenance, and Repair (IMR) workers compared to workers in other occupational groups.



METHODS: National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) data for the years 2013 to 2018 was used to identify suicide deaths. Circumstance variables were used to examine differences between IMR workers and other workers.



RESULTS: Having a physical health problem (1.13, 95% CI: 1.03-1.23) or diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (1.24, 95% CI: 1.03-1.50) were more likely to contribute to IMR worker suicide compared to other occupations. IMR workers were less likely to receive treatment for a mental health diagnosis or substance use disorder (0.88, 95% CI: 0.81-0.94).



CONCLUSIONS: Additional support for physical health problems, PTSD diagnoses, and mental health care access among IMR workers may reduce suicide deaths.

