Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study describes the characteristic of workers experiencing occupational heat-related injuries/illnesses in the United States and to explore associations between states' average annual temperatures and heat-related injury/illness rates.



METHODS: The number and rate of occupational environmental heat injuries/illnesses was calculated according to age group, gender, race/ethnicity, occupation group, and state for 2011-2019.



RESULTS: Injury/illness rates were higher among Black and Hispanic workers. Workers in farming fishing and forestry; installation, maintenance, and repair; and construction/extraction occupations had the highest rates. There was a positive correlation between states' average annual temperatures and heat-related injury/illness rates.



DISCUSSION: There are demographic and occupational disparities in occupational environmental heat-related injuries/illnesses in the United States and a correlation between these injuries/illnesses and state average annual temperatures. There is a need for policies and other interventions to protect workers from occupational environmental heat injuries/illnesses.

