Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine suicide deaths among working-aged residents in Massachusetts, and to determine industries and occupations with high numbers and rates of suicides.



METHODS: The Massachusetts Violent Death Reporting System (MAVDRS) and Massachusetts death certificates were used to analyze suicide deaths from 2016-2019. Counts and rates were generated by demographics, and industry and occupation groupings.



RESULTS: There were 2,199 working-age Massachusetts residents that died by suicide. Higher suicide rates were associated with being male, aged ≥65 years, White, non-Hispanic, or having military background. Suicide rates were higher among the Construction industry sector and the Construction and Extraction occupational group compared to the average rate for all Massachusetts workers.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide rates differed between industries and occupations, suggesting that work-related factors may play a role and should be considered when planning outreach initiatives and interventions.

