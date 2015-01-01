SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Raposa ME, Mullin G, Murray RM, Shepler LJ, Castro KC, Fisher AB, Gallogly VH, Davis AL, Resick CJ, Lee J, Allen JA, Taylor JA. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/JOM.0000000000002745

PMID

36730580

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Examine the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on fire service safety culture, behavior and morale, levers of well-being, and well-being outcomes.

METHODS: Two samples (SAVER, consisting of three metropolitan departments, and FOCUS, a geographically stratified random sample of 17 departments) were assessed monthly from May to October 2020. Fire department-specific and pooled scores were calculated. Linear regression was used to model trends.

RESULTS: We observed concerningly low and decreasing scores on Management Commitment to Safety, Leadership Communication, Supervisor Sensegiving, and Decision Making. We observed increasing and concerning scores for Burnout, Intent to Leave the Profession, and percentage at high risk for Anxiety and Depression.

CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that organizational attributes remained generally stable but low during the pandemic and impacted well-being outcomes, job satisfaction, and engagement. Improving safety culture can address the mental health burden of this work.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print