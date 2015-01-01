Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Examine the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on fire service safety culture, behavior and morale, levers of well-being, and well-being outcomes.



METHODS: Two samples (SAVER, consisting of three metropolitan departments, and FOCUS, a geographically stratified random sample of 17 departments) were assessed monthly from May to October 2020. Fire department-specific and pooled scores were calculated. Linear regression was used to model trends.



RESULTS: We observed concerningly low and decreasing scores on Management Commitment to Safety, Leadership Communication, Supervisor Sensegiving, and Decision Making. We observed increasing and concerning scores for Burnout, Intent to Leave the Profession, and percentage at high risk for Anxiety and Depression.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that organizational attributes remained generally stable but low during the pandemic and impacted well-being outcomes, job satisfaction, and engagement. Improving safety culture can address the mental health burden of this work.

