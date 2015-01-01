SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ponder WN, Carbajal J, Whitworth J, Schuman DL, Galusha JM, Yockey R. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/JOM.0000000000002750

PMID

36730737

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Identify the predictors of suicide for firefighters (FFs), emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and law enforcement officers (LEOs).

METHOD: We used baseline data from FFs/EMTs (n = 69), and LEOs (n = 81) to investigate the unique predictors for both first responder subtypes. We conducted Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA) on validated assessments of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression. Measures of attachment, resilience, PTSD, depression, generalized anxiety, trauma history, and substance use were the independent variables in two backwards stepwise regressions predicting suicide.

RESULTS: Substance use and somatic depression were significant predictors for LEOs whereas affective depression, anhedonia, externalizing behaviors, trauma history, and generalized anxiety were significant predictors for FF/EMTs. LIMITATIONS: These data are cross-sectional and should be modeled longitudinally over the course of treatment.

CONCLUSION: Separate constructs influence suicide for LEOs and FF/EMTs.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print