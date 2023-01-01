Abstract

Previous cross-sectional studies showed that COVID-19-related discrimination against healthcare workers was linked to depression. However, no study has examined the longitudinal association that allows causal interpretations. This prospective cohort study aimed to examine whether COVID-19-related discrimination at baseline is associated with depression and suicidal ideation several months later. Data were collected from October 2020 to July 2021. Multivariable logistic regression was performed. Fixed effects models were used to control for the effect of hospitals (Level 2 variable). Adjustments also included age, sex, living alone, alcohol consumption, exercise, BMI, working hours, comorbidity, and frontline worker status (Level 1 variables). Multiple sensitivity analyses were conducted to examine if the results substantially changed and were robust to unmeasured confounding. Multiple imputation for missing data was conducted via chained equations. As the final sample, 2862 healthcare workers without depression at baseline were studied. A total of 269 individuals (9.4%) experienced COVID-19-related discrimination. Depression was suggested in 205 participants (7.2%), and suicidal ideation in 108 participants (3.8%). In the adjusted models, COVID-19-related discrimination was significantly associated with subsequent depression (OR = 2.18, 95% CI = 1.39 to 2.90) and suicidal ideation (OR = 2.07, 95% CI = 1.22 to 3.50). Multiple sensitivity analyses verified the results. COVID-19-related discrimination results in depression and suicidal ideation in healthcare workers. Interventions to prevent such discrimination against healthcare workers, e.g., anti-discrimination campaigns, are crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Language: en