Abstract

Poh, PYS, Sessoms, PH, Haluch, KS, and Trone, DW. Assessing injury susceptibility at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California. J Strength Cond Res XX(X): 000-000, 2022-Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) recruits undergo demanding training. Musculoskeletal injury (MSKI) accounts for attrition and graduation delays. Functional tests, such as Functional Movement Screen (FMS), Y-Balance Test-Lower Quarter (YBT-LQ), and ankle dorsiflexion range of motion (AD-ROM), may identify individuals at greater MSKI risk. This study tested the hypothesis that functional assessments may inform injury prediction. Male recruits (N = 407; mean ± SD: age, 20 ± 2 years) performed baseline functional tests. Marine Corps Recruit Depot staff tracked MSKI and graduation outcomes. The chi-square test of independence (individual FMS exercises) and Mann-Whitney U (FMS composite score) test examined the relationship between FMS and MSKI incidence. One-way analysis of variance compared YBT-LQ and AD-ROM with MSKI incidence. Twelve recruits (3%) incurred a lower extremity MSKI and were dropped. Of those 12, 9 had a delayed graduation, and 3 separated from enlistment. The level of significance was set at p < 0.10 to identify between-group differences (yes-MSKI vs. no-MSKI). Functional movement screen composite score (p = 0.064), hurdle step (p = 0.059), and trunk stability (p = 0.001) were lower in yes-MSKI. Y-Balance Test-Lower Quarter anterior direction difference between legs (p = 0.011) and AD-ROM right side (p = 0.055) was greater in yes-MSKI. Odds ratios (OR) were calculated using cut-off scores, with strong odds of sustaining MSKI with FMS trunk stability score <2 (OR: 7.56, 95% confidence interval [CI]: [2.32, 24.61]) and YBT-LQ anterior difference >6.25 cm (OR: 6.38, 95% CI: [1.98, 20.55]). Recruits who incurred MSKI had scores that indicated lesser mobility and stability of the lower extremity, providing preliminary evidence that when assessed together, FMS, YBT-LQ, and AD-ROM, may have predictive value for identifying those at MSKI risk.

