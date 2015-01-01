|
Pomerleau AC, Gee P, Beasley DMG, Kumpula EK. N. Zeal. Med. J. 2022; 136(1569): 60-71.
(Copyright © 2022, New Zealand Medical Association)
36726321
AIMS: The National Poisons Centre (NPC) provides 24/7 specialist medical toxicologist consultations to healthcare professionals regarding the clinical management of poisoning cases. The use of toxicologist services was investigated to characterise the extent and content of consults to inform further development of this service.
