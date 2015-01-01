Abstract

AIMS: The National Poisons Centre (NPC) provides 24/7 specialist medical toxicologist consultations to healthcare professionals regarding the clinical management of poisoning cases. The use of toxicologist services was investigated to characterise the extent and content of consults to inform further development of this service.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of 2018-2020 medical toxicologist consultations summarised contact numbers, professional backgrounds and district health boards (DHBs) of the people contacting the NPC, and the patient(s) and substance(s) involved.



RESULTS: There were 3,451 medical toxicologist consultations with 2,400 (67%) provided directly to healthcare professionals. Crude rates of consults increased across all DHBs. Of all 2,603 therapeutic substances that were consulted about during the study period, 1,492 (57.3%) were drugs affecting the nervous system, and paracetamol was the most common individual drug (528; 20.3%). Of all 1,185 non-therapeutic substance exposures that were advised on, 66 (5.6%) were unidentified mushrooms, 51 (4.3%) unidentified substances, and 47 (4.0%) lead exposures.



CONCLUSIONS: There was increasing utilisation of the NPC service by healthcare professionals from all 24 areas of the country, covering a wide range of substance exposures and scenarios. The growing utilisation suggests healthcare professionals derive value from this consultation service for the care of their patients.

